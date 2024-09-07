WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $272,513.24 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $4.21 million and $272,513.24 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00114570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011901 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

