Weil Company Inc. Sells 2,663 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

