Weil Company Inc. Raises Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. WEX accounts for approximately 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after buying an additional 179,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 1,610.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,858 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $244.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,214.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,477 shares of company stock worth $993,307. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

