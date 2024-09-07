Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,127 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after buying an additional 312,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 213,881 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,504.8% in the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 140,486 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.