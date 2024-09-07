Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.72. Vince shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 2,336 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Small Cap Consu raised shares of Vince to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Vince in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Vince Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Vince last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter. Vince had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

Institutional Trading of Vince

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,806 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 71,903 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.13% of Vince worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company's stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

