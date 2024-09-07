Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0585 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $12,687.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,668.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00558440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00115363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.00313300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00032200 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00037785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00082607 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,210,910 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

