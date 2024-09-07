Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) PT Raised to $140.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $101.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCVX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $119.27.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,810.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,810.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,056,000. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.4% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 161.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

