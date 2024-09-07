Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 538.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $266.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.32. The firm has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

