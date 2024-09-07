Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Lifted by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 13.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $49,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

