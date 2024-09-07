Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.7 %

Ecolab stock opened at $245.05 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $253.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

