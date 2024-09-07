US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. US Foods’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
