UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $234,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $983,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.74. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $95.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

