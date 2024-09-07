Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,594,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

