Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.13.
Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,594,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
