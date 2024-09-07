U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.