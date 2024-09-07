Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.07

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.07 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.69). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), with a volume of 54,442 shares trading hands.

Tribal Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.22 million, a PE ratio of 4,840.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Tribal Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.