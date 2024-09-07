Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Arnnon Geshuri Sells 1,795 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $12,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

