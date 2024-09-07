TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$35.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$26.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of C$16.53 and a 1 year high of C$27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of C$178.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 2.8822246 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

