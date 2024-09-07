Swipe Price Tops $0.18 (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market capitalization of $112.79 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 616,293,854 coins and its circulating supply is 616,289,633 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

