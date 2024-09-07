SVB Wealth LLC Sells 336,261 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,261 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPST traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. 4,228,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,824. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
