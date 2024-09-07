Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $132.25

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.25 and traded as high as $145.70. Straumann shares last traded at $145.64, with a volume of 205 shares traded.
Straumann Stock Up 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.09.
About Straumann
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
