StockNews.com Downgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Gencor Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $24.88.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.60%.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
