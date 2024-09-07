StockNews.com Downgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

