SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,552 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $17.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,243.92 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $171.74.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

