Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.36-1.39 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,266,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $54.28.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.06.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

