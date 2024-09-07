SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,025 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

