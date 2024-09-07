SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 2,646 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.23.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.