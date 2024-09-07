SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 106,948 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,948 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 5.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJT stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

