Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Samsara Trading Up 13.6 %

IOT traded up $5.27 on Friday, hitting $44.02. 12,523,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,773. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $641,905.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock valued at $64,479,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

