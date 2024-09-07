Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.07.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IOT

Samsara Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $43.98 on Friday. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,137,989 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $641,905.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,137,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,854 shares of company stock valued at $64,479,185 over the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Samsara by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.