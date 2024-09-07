Robert W. Baird Trims Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price to $13.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASAN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 327.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 139.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

