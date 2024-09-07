Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (RIGL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of RIGL opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $233.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,012,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

