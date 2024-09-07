Request Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $74.50 million and $782,655.29 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0969 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008540 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00013382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,264.95 or 1.00043283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09586472 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $986,576.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

