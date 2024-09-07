Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.20

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.20 and traded as high as $31.69. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 447,554 shares trading hands.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

