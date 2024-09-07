Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NX opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

