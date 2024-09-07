Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $76,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

