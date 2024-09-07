Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,432.31

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,432.31 ($18.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,611.50 ($21.19). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,604.50 ($21.10), with a volume of 1,601,781 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,433.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,978.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury purchased 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,430 ($18.80) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($65,097.44). 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

