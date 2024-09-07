Patron Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,115,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,073,929,000 after acquiring an additional 206,608 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $472.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.91.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

