PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PD. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.91.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,015,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,202 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PagerDuty by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 728,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,912,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

