Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

GLD stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,315,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,725. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.