Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OUST. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Ouster Price Performance

OUST stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Ouster has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $267.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.37.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ouster will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 3,836 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $104,175. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

