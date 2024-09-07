Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) Insider Sells A$1,890,500.00 in Stock

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) insider Frank Calabria sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.95 ($6.77), for a total transaction of A$1,890,500.00 ($1,286,054.42).
Origin Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Origin Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Energy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.