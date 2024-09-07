Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,393 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $68.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

