One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Has $213,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $87.94. 7,791,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

