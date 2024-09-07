NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.94

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and traded as high as $10.05. NSK shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands.

NSK Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

