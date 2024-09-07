North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 953 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average is $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

