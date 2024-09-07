NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 6.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.67. 435,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,523,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

NextDecade Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc acquired 11,690,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at $31,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,522,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NextDecade by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NextDecade by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

