Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Neogen alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NEOG

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,542.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Neogen has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 78.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Neogen by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 23.1% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,530,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,741,000 after buying an additional 2,914,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.