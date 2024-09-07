Nano Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $110.55 million and $1.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,879.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.25 or 0.00548128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00117892 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00302659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00032142 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00037573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00081847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

