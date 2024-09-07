Mosley Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 1.9% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,091,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 422,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.70. 1,267,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.53.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

