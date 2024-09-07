Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Buys 216 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,479. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

