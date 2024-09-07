Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.08

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 487,545 shares trading hands.

Microsaic Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

